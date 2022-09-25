Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee put together a very strong effort in last week’s game for fantasy football managers, and it will be interesting to see if that can keep on going throughout the season. If you are considering what to do with him in your fantasy lineup in Week 3, here’s a preview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Tyler caught 7-of-9 targets for 71 yards but was held out of the end zone in a 31-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Matthew Stafford is looking Higbee’s way a ton early on as this performance followed a season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills where Higbee was targeted 11 times. That is extremely encouraging for fantasy managers for what could be a big year for the tight end.

Start or sit in Week 3?

If he keeps getting this amount of volume, Higbee is a top-five tight end and should be considered as that in Week 3. If he is on our fantasy roster, get him in the lineup.