Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson was much more involved in the game plan last weekend than he was in the debut with his new team, and it resulted in a strong fantasy football performance. If you have Robinson on your fantasy roster, here’s an overview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Allen Robinson

Robinson was targeted five times and caught four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown in a 31-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons. In Week 1, he was targeted just twice and caught one 12-yard pass, and Sean McVay said Robinson would become more involved in the offense moving forward. While the uptick in looks is encouraging, he is clearly the No. 3 option in the passing game behind Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee through the first two weeks.

Start or sit in Week 3?

You are likely going to have better options this weekend than Robinson, who is at best a top-30 wide receiver in Week 3. If you’re in a pinch, he could be a No. 3 wideout or flex option against the Arizona Cardinals.