Darrel Williams start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams took advantage of an injury last weekend for an increase in playing time, but is he worth a look in your fantasy football lineup in Week 3? Let’s break it down.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Darrel Williams

Cardinals starting running back James Conner left Week 2 in the third quarter, and Williams put together a much better performance over Eno Benjamin on the same amount of carries. Williams rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown, while Benjamin went for just 31 yards. Williams also caught two of three targets for three yards, as Arizona gets ready for a Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Williams is not startable if Conner is able to go, but he can be used as a No. 3 running back or flex in deeper leagues if Conner doesn’t play and will likely split carries with Benjamin again.