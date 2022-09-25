Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown saw a ton of looks come his way in Week 2 and will look for more opportunities this weekend. If you are a fantasy manager considering putting Brown into your lineup, here’s an overview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Brown was targeted 11 times in last week’s 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders and caught six passes for 68 yards. This is following a performance against the Kansas City Chiefs where he caught 4-of-6 passes for 43 yards with a touchdown in the season opener. He figures to be a major part of this offense in Year 1, so we can start to expect bigger numbers as the season rolls along.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Brown will get a tough matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, but he can be used as a No. 2 wide receiver for fantasy football performances and a solid flex play.