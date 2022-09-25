Greg Dortch start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch has put together a productive first two games of the year and will look to keep it up as he goes through his second NFL season. If you are considering using Dortch in your Week 3 fantasy football lineup, here’s a look at what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Greg Dortch

Dortch caught all four targets in last week’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders and finished with 55 receiving yards with a touchdown. This is coming off a Week 1 performance where he caught 7-of-9 targets for 63 yards. Dortch’s volume would decrease significantly if Rondale Moore returns for this matchup, but he certainly took advantage of additional reps to start this season.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Regardless of whether Moore is available in this game, he needs more of a sample size to be trusted in your starting lineup. Dortch could be worth a stash as a wait-and-see guy, but he shouldn’t be started in Week 3.