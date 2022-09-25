A.J. Green start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver AJ Green has not done a whole lot through the first two weeks of the 2022 regular season as they go into Week 3. If you are considering using him in your fantasy football lineup this weekend, here’s a look at what to do with him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR A.J. Green

Green is coming off a performance when he caught 3-of-7 targets that went his way for 16 yards and connected on a two-point conversion in last week’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. That followed a season opener where he caught 2-of-4 targets for 13 yards. This is quite the slow start for the former superstar who has clearly lost a step at this point of his career.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Green is getting a tough matchup with the Los Angeles Rams secondary, so there is no reason he should be anywhere near fantasy football lineups this weekend.