Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz received a full workload in Week 2 after being limited with a calf injury and was an effective fantasy football contributor. If you have him on your roster and are considering whether or not to play him, here’s a preview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

Ertz caught 8-of-11 targets that went his way for 75 yards but was held out of the end zone in last weekend’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. He was on a snap count in the season opener and actually had a decent fantasy day with two catches for 14 yards with a touchdown. Ertz figures to be a big part of this offense and can be relied on as a consistent fantasy contributor.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Ertz is a top-10 tight end in Week 3 and is worthy of a spot in your starting lineup assuming you do not have anybody better.