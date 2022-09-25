Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers rebounded from a bad Week 1 performance with a strong outing in Week 2. If you have him on your fantasy football roster, here is a look at what you should be doing with him in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers completed 19-of-25 passes for 234 yards with two touchdown passes and rushed for 10 yards on five rushing attempts in a 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears. This wasn’t a fantastic fantasy football performance, but it’s far better than his Week 1 performance when he completed 22-of-34 passes for 195 yards and an interception in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers will face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that intercepted New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston three times, and he threw for 236 yards and a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Rodgers is probably best left out of your fantasy football lineup in Week 3. The combination of new pass catchers and a tough matchup puts him around the top-15 range among quarterbacks.