AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon took advantage of a run-heavy game last weekend, but they probably won’t be able to jump out to a big lead in Week 2. If you have Dillon on your fantasy football roster and are considering starting him, here’s a preview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

Dillon carried the ball 18 times for 61 yards but was held out of the end zone and caught 1-of-3 targets for six yards. The Packers held a 24-7 lead at the end of the second quarter, so they kept the ball on the ground for a significant portion of the game. Aaron Jones had a much more productive game, finishing with 132 yards and a touchdown with 15 attempts.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Dillon could be worthy of being a low-end running back No. 2 and a strong flex option. He figures to split work with Jones this season, and both Packer running backs are worthy of starting consideration.