Romeo Doubs start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs has not made much of a fantasy football impact in the first two games of his NFL career. If you are considering using him in your lineup in Week 3, here’s a look at what to expect from him this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Doubs received plenty of praise during training camp and while his long-term projections might still be strong, it may take some time. He caught 2-of-3 targets for 27 yards in last weekend’s 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears and through two games, he caught 6-of-8 passes for 64 yards with no touchdowns. Allan Lazard’s return to the offense last weekend should limit Doubs’ opportunities moving forward. He gets a boost with Christian Watson questionable for the game, but not a significant one.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Doubs should only be on fantasy football rosters in certain dynasty league formats. Otherwise, there is no reason he should be considered in your starting lineup this weekend.