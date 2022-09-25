Christian Watson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has not put up many stats through his first two NFL games. If you are considering him in your fantasy football lineup this weekend, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Christian Watson

Watson caught all three targets that went his way in last week’s 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears, and he recorded just nine receiving yards. On the season, he caught 5-of-7 targets for 43 yards, and the most notable play early in his rookie year was a drop in the season opener on the first play of the game that would’ve gone for a 75-yard touchdown.

As of game-day morning, Watson is listed as questionable with an hamstring injury and is unlikely to play, per Adam Schefter.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Watson could potentially be a usable fantasy football contributor later in the regular season as he gets into the flow of his first NFL season but should be left out of all formats in Week 3.