Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has taken on a significant workload through the first two games of the season, and there’s no reason to think his workhorse status will stop in Week 3. If you are considering whether to use him this weekend, here’s an overview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette

Fournette did not have a very efficient day of running but took advantage of a high volume of attempts in the Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints. He rushed for 65 yards on 24 attempts, coming off a season-opening performance when he carried the ball 21 times for 127 yards, though he’s stayed out of the end zone so far. Among players who have played just two games, Fournette is only behind Joe Mixon in rushing attempts.

He’s listed as questionable for the game but is expected to play per Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter.

Start or sit in Week 3?

There are few things more valuable than having a true workhorse running back on your fantasy football roster, and that makes Fournette a top-10 running back option in Week 3.