Cameron Brate start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate has not been used much in this offense through two games and will look for a turnaround in Week 3. If you are considering using Brate this weekend, here’s an overview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TE Cameron Brate

Brate has been targeted just five times this season and caught two passes for 16 yards in wins over the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys. Like many tight ends, the only value Brate is likely to have is if he finds himself in the end zone, and that is difficult to rely on on a weekly basis. He played in all 17 regular season games last season and finished with just 30 receptions, so there is no reason to believe he will become a bigger part of the offense.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Even though the Buccaneers will not have a full deck of pass catchers in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, keep Brate out of your fantasy lineup.