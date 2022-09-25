Cooper Rush start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Cooper Rush was thrust into action in Week 1 after the injury to Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 1. Rush played in four games last season, starting in one against the Minnesota Vikings. He’s likely to make about five or six more starts before Prescott returns, so he’ll need to be able to hold his own during that time.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Cooper Rush

When Rush in the game in Week 1, the Cowboys’ fate was sealed. In Week 2, he was much better, going 19-21 with 235 yards and one touchdown. Those numbers are in par with what the Cowboys would want from him. You can expect at least a touchdown again this week and at least 200 yards passing. The Giants defense has given up 205 yards per game to quarterbacks of a similar caliber. In an ideal world the Cowboys would run the ball and have Rush throw as little as possible.

Start or sit in Week 3?

If you’re playing in a weekly fantasy league, Rush isn’t worth the start. There are plenty of options to go with. He has 16.16 fantasy points on the year, and he won’t likely light it up this week on the road against the Giants. In a daily league, he’s one of two options, so you can start him but don’t expect much.