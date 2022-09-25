Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Tony Pollard is the No. 2 back in Dallas, but he gets his fair share of carries and many Cowboys fans may prefer him instead of Ezekiel Elliot. He’s been an emerging threat over the past few seasons and a viable backup option. He played in all 17 games last season and saw his touches increase as the season went on.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Pollard has been good this season with 24 fantasy points and an average of 12 points per game. He has some good value, especially in a PPR league because he can catch some passes out of the backfield. In Week 2, he ran nine times for 43 yards and caught four passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. In a PPR league, Pollard is well worth the addition.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Pollard is a start this week as an RB2. The Giants’ rush defense is giving up an average 119 yards per game on the ground. He could have a good game on the ground, but his biggest impact could come from catching passes out of the backfield. Pollard is a play in a weekly league or a daily fantasy league.