Noah Brown start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Noah Brown was probably the most coveted player on the waiver wire this week after a breakout performance in Week 2. A former seventh pick, Brown is looking to make the best of his opportunity with Amari Cooper gone and Dallas’ need for a No. 2 receiver. He’s been OK for a couple of catches per game, but can he handle the extended expectations and added workload? That remains to be seen.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Noah Brown

Brown had a decent game in Week 2, catching five passes for 91 yards and one touchdown. In Week 1, he was targeted nine times for five catches and 68 yards. Right now, he has Cooper Rush as his quarterback, so that potentially hurts his value from week to week because you don’t know what Rush will give you.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Sit Brown this week, he had a nice game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, but 91 yards was a career high. He’s played in 52 career games and this is his first time breaking out. There’s just not enough evidence to trust him to repeat this or even top it. And with Rush under center, there is no guarantee he even matches last week. In daily fantasy, he’s with the play because of the limited impact and possibility of him to pop.