Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

It’s a make-or-break year for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. He’s been given chance after chance to prove that he should be the Giants franchise quarterback. There were reports during the offseason that first-year head coach Brian Daboll said backup Tyrod Taylor could get some snaps during the preseason. At 2- 0, Jones seems to be safe but he needs to keep the Giants and the offense rolling.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Jones has been steady this season but has yet to wow anyone. He’s thrown for less than 200 yards in both outings, and he’s not likely to top that mark this week either. The offense has yet to get going, and this could be something to monitor for the coming weeks. Kenny Golladay was supposed to be Jones’ No.1 option but instead, he’s getting two catches per game right now. That doesn’t look like it’ll be changing soon.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Sit Jones because he’s in the bottom half of the league in terms of fantasy points this year. He has 29 so far, depending on the league and scoring type. There are plenty of options to go out and get on the waiver wire.