Saquon Barkley start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley currently leads the NFL with 236 rushing yards, mostly due to a 164-yard performance in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. But can he have similar success against the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 3 showdown on Monday night?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley found the yards much tougher to come by in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers. While he only rushed for 72 yards, Barkley had 21 carries and showed that he is back to the point of where he can take on a heavy share of the carries. It would be nice to see Barkley get some opportunities in space as a wide receiver, but the Giants will have to improve their downfield passing game for that to open up.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Barkley’s production through two weeks makes him a must start. The Giants offense is dependent on his success and he is getting plenty of touches. It’s been feast of famine for Barkley against the Dallas defense — in six games against the Cowboys he has two 100-yard efforts and three games with less than 30 yards rushing.