Kenny Golladay start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay came into the season as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, but through two weeks he has just two catches and has clearly fallen out of favor with new head coach Brian Daboll. Is he worth putting in fantasy lineups in Week 3 despite this drop in production?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kenny Golladay

Golladay played just two snaps last week against the Carolina Panthers. He expressed his frustration through the media this week, but I doubt it’s going to be make much of a difference in his usage this week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Start or sit in Week 3?

It seems like Golladay and Kadarius Toney, who is likely out with an injury this week, are in the doghouse with Daboll. Golladay could be on the move any day now and there’s no reason to start him until that happens.