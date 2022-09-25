Sterling Shepard start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is one of the few veteran pass catchers that seems to have endeared himself to new head coach Brian Daboll. He will have a chance to continue his productive start to the season this week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Sterling Shepard

Shepard has found a role in the Giants passing offense. He had a 65-yard touchdown catch in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans and led all Giant receivers last week with six catches against the Carolina Panthers. Shepard’s statistics (eight catches, 105 yards, touchdown) are nothing to crow about, but he has a role.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Depending on your wide receiver depth, Shepard could be a start is a WR3 or a flex play. There isn’t much to eat for any of the receivers in the Giants passing offense, but Shepard has a spot at the dinner table.