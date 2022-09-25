 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kadarius Toney start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Kadarius Toney ahead of the Giants Week 3 matchup against the Cowboys.

By nafselon76
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney has more yards rushing (23) than receiving (0) this season. The former first-round pick is not a key part of the Giants offense and that isn’t expected to change in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kadarius Toney

It seems inevitable that Toney, much like Kenny Golladay, will get traded soon. There doesn’t seem to be a plan or effort to use him in the Giants offense. Toney did not practice Saturday and is doubtful to play Monday, according to several reports.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Toney is a sit whether he gets cleared to play Monday or not. Consider your lineup alternatives.

More From DraftKings Nation