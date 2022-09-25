Kadarius Toney start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney has more yards rushing (23) than receiving (0) this season. The former first-round pick is not a key part of the Giants offense and that isn’t expected to change in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kadarius Toney

It seems inevitable that Toney, much like Kenny Golladay, will get traded soon. There doesn’t seem to be a plan or effort to use him in the Giants offense. Toney did not practice Saturday and is doubtful to play Monday, according to several reports.

Giants ruled out

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee) for Monday night’s game vs. Dallas. WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring) and DL Leonard Williams (Knee) are listed as doubtful. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2022

Start or sit in Week 3?

Toney is a sit whether he gets cleared to play Monday or not. Consider your lineup alternatives.