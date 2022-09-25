Richie James start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

New York Giants wide receiver Richie James has emerged as the team’s top receiving option through the first two weeks of the season. James leads the Giants with 10 catches and 110 yards heading into a Week 3 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Is he worth starting in your fantasy football lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Richie James

James and Sterling Shepard are the Giants’ top wide receiving options through two weeks. The Giants passing game is pedestrian and can’t be trust for much, but James is getting snaps and getting targets. He should be a popular waiver wire add in the coming weeks.

Start or sit in Week 3?

James is a decent option as a WR3 in fantasy, he will need to find the end zone to be much more valuable than that. If you absolutely have to start someone from this Monday game, James is the best choice.