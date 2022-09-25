Who should I start in fantasy football if Justin Herbert is out for Week 3?

The Los Angeles Chargers are in a tough spot heading into Week 3. Quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fractured rib cartilage injury last week against the Kansas City Chiefs and is questionable to play in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Herbert did not practice on Friday, and ESPN is reporting he is now deciding whether or not to take a pain-killer injection to play through it. If he cannot go, Chase Daniel would start for the Chargers.

The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET. If you have Herbert as your starting quarterback, you can either make a change now with any of a variety of quarterbacks. Or, you could wait and see if he is active when the Chargers announce that news at 2:35 p.m. If he is inactive, you’d then need another QB.

Who should I start in place of Justin Herbert at QB

If you want to make the decision ahead of the 1 p.m. games, there are several quarterbacks of note rostered in less than 50% of leagues. Those playing at 1 p.m. include Ryan Tannehill (vs. Raiders), Jared Goff (@ Vikings), Mac Jones (vs. Ravens), Justin Fields (vs. Texans), Joe Flacco vs. Bengals), Baker Mayfield (vs. Saints), and Jameis Winston (@ Panthers). Of that group, Tannehill, Flacco, or Winston probably offer the most bang for your buck, with Winston offering the most upside.

If you want to wait until inactives come out, QBs playing in the later afternoon and primetime slots include Marcus Mariota (@ Seahawks), Geno Smith (vs. Falcons), Daniel Jones (vs. Cowboys), Cooper Rush (@ Giants), and Jimmy Garoppolo (@ Broncos). This group is a little more interesting. Most have considerable downside, but they all offer some intriguing upside. For example, Jones is going to struggle passing the ball, but he brings considerable upside with his legs. Rush impressed in his debut, but can he repeat on the road? Garoppolo looked good replacing Trey Lance last week, but his ceiling has always been fairly limited.

There is also Chase Daniel, who would replace an injured Herbert. Daniel offers some upside with a solid Chargers offense, but it’s a roll of the dice given how little he plays.

Of all these, your best options are probably Winston and Jones. They’re not sexy options, but both offer solid upside on short notice.