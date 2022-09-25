Who should I start if Leonard Fournette is out for Week 3?

The Week 3 NFL slate includes an anticipated matchup of NFC contenders with the Green Bay Packers traveling to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 25. Kick off is set for 4:25 pm ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, with the matchup airing on FOX.

Running back Leonard Fournette is questionable to play as the veteran is nursing a hamstring injury, leaving a somewhat reasonable chance that the Buccaneers could opt to sit Fournette out of precaution. With kick off set for the later afternoon slate, you may be limited in regards to replacement options, but we’re breaking down which alternatives you may have at your disposal.

Who should I start in place of Leonard Fournette at flex

With more than a handful of games under way for the afternoon slate, there should be a few different starting and backup options that could provide reasonable fantasy value at the flex spot. Allen Robinson represents a good value play against a leaky Cardinals defense that lacks talent in the secondary. Tight end Gerald Everett has a favorable matchup as the Chargers welcome the Jaguars defense on a long west coast trip, and Everett could get more targets than usual if backup Chase Daniel is under center. Russell Gage could also be a value add among an injury-plagued Buccaneers receiving room, especially if Aaron Rodgers and the Packers make the game a back-and-forth high scoring affair.

Who should I start in place of Leonard Fournette at RB

Rachaad White and Ke’Shawn Vaughn are the immediate backups to Fournette in Tampa Bay, but neither presents a compelling case to be viable starting RB options in fantasy. You’re much better targeting the Rams-Cardinals matchup, with both Darrell Henderson Jr. and Cam Akers each being respective candidates against a Cardinals run defense that is surrendering the fourth-most fantasy points (23.6) to opposing RBs. If Chase Daniel is indeed under center for the Chargers, Los Angeles could lean heavily into the run game, presenting more opportunities for Joshua Kelley than on average.