Who should I start if Jerry Jeudy is out for Week 3?

The Sunday, September 25 slate for Week 3 of the NFL season will wrap up with a marquee matchup. The San Francisco 49ers will hit the road to take the short trip to face the Denver Broncos. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is questionable to play and is dealing with a rib and shoulder injury. He will test how he feels in warmups but is expected to play. With this game being the Sunday Night Football game this week, you may have to make a quick pivot with limited options if he is a surprise scratch.

Who should I start in place of Jerry Jeudy at flex

If you were planning on putting Jeudy in your flex spot, this at least gives you slightly more options. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, Jeudy’s teammate WR KJ Hamler, and RB Melvin Gordon could be a sufficient late plug-in. Other than players participating in this game, you could look for answers on the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Cowboys backup running back Tony Pollard or WR Noah Brown could be quick pivots. For the Giants, WR Sterling Shepard could also be an option that is either deep down your bench or on waivers.

Who should I start in place of Jerry Jeudy at WR

Your options are limited with the teams still available. Aiyuk, Hamler, Brown and Shepard are likely your only options to make a quick change if needed.