Who should I start if James Conner is out for Week 3?

The Arizona Cardinals have a big game this weekend. They will take on the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West clash. Kickoff for the game is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, so late scratches before games could cause you to panic about player replacements. One person to keep an eye on is Cardinals running back James Conner. He is dealing with an ankle injury, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury has ruled him a true game-time decision.

Who should I start in place of James Conner at flex

With the game being in the later slate of games, your options are limited if Conner is ruled out. The first place I would pivot would be to look at which Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers are active. Their best receiver will likely be Russell Gage or Breshad Perriman, who would be good pivots, especially if Julio Jones doesn't play. I think Drake London of the Atlanta Falcons is another good option if you find yourself needing a substitution. He plays in the afternoon slate and has been getting good targets from Marcus Mariota. Allen Lazard is another intriguing flex option against the Buccaneers. He doesn't have a great matchup but should have a solid opportunity.

Who should I start in place of James Conner at RB

If you want to pivot from Conner to another running back, you can look at his teammates that would fill in. Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams would likely see an increased role in the offense. Benjamin and Williams both finished with eight carries. Benjamin tallied 31 yards while Williams had 59 yards and a touchdown. Benjamin caught three passes for 20 yards while Williams caught two for only three yards. I’d go with Williams between the two because I think he has more upside.