Who should I start if Keenan Allen is out for Week 3?

Week 3 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 25. The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Jacksonville Jaguars with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The injury report has some concerning names when it comes to fantasy football. Quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Keenan Allen are both questionable for the game.

Whether or not Herbert plays will certainly affect Allen’s fantasy value. Allen is dealing with a hamstring injury that saw him practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday and Thursday but then was downgraded to not participating in practice on Friday. He is expected to test his injury pre-game, so if you are relying on Allen to play, you need some late-day pivots just in case.

Who should I start in place of Allen at flex

If you happen to also roster Mike Williams, he would be the obvious switch. In case you don’t, other flex plays that you could throw into your lineup could be RB Jeff Wilson Jr., RB James Robinson, WR Drake London or RB Melvin Gordon. Each of these players has either had a good start to the season through the first two weeks or has a solid upside in their game today and plays late enough that you can switch to them easily.

Who should I start in place of Allen at WR

If Allen isn't able to suit up, you will likely need a replacement at wide receiver. The aforementioned London from the Atlanta Falcons would be a solid pivot with the emergence of his rapport with quarterback Marcus Mariota. It won’t feel like a great decision, but you could pivot to Greg Dortch from the Arizona Cardinals. He does take on the Los Angeles Rams, but likely won't be shadowed by Jalen Ramsey. Dortch has been a solid fill-in with DeAndre Hopkins suspended through the first six games. A deeper dart throw would be Noah Brown, who plays the New York Giants on Monday. He has gotten more involved with WR Michael Gallup out. Gallup is expected to be active for this game but could be eased back into playing time, giving Brown one more week of upside.