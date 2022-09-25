JK Dobbins injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Game day Update: Dobbins is expected to make his 2022 debut today, per Adam Schefter.

Ravens’ RB J.K. Dobbins, who tore his ACL, LCL, meniscus and hamstring last year and is questionable for Sunday, is expected to make his 2022 regular-season debut vs. the Patriots, per source. “It’s time,” as one source said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2022

As the Baltimore Ravens continue to prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots, it appears like they’ll see the season debut of running back J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins continues to recover from his ACL surgery in the offseason and heading into Sunday’s contest he is listed as questionable, but Adam Schefter has reported he will play.

Dobbins logged full practices on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday which is a promising sign for his workload on Sunday. Though no official word has come in regarding the volume of snaps Dobbins should see in his debut, it should be no surprise if he is limited to snap count.

Fantasy football implications

Despite Dobbins being able to log in three full days of practice this week, fantasy managers should err on the side of caution once again for Week 3. The Ravens could opt to play it safe on Sunday and limit him to a snap count. Kenyan Drake and Mike Davis should continue to see some work as they get Dobbins back into the flow. And Lamar Jackson isn’t going to stop running with Dobbins back. He might be worth a speculative flex play if you are in dire straits, but until we see that he’s going to get a full workload, he’s probably best to sit on your bench.