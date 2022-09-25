Jakobi Meyers injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Game Day Update: Meyers is not expected to play today, per Adam Schefter.

Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers, listed as questionable today due to a knee injury, is not expected to play vs. the Ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

The New England Patriots will welcome the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, and they continue to monitor the status of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers heading into the matchup. Meyers is listed as questionable on this week’s injury report as he continues to nurse a knee injury heading into Week 3’s contest.

Meyers did not participate in practice on back-to-back days through Wednesday and Thursday. The Patriots receiver was able to log in a limited practice session on Friday. NFL Media reported that Meyers underwent tests on his knee on Wednesday, with the tests showing “nothing significant” as he heads into Week 3’s contest.

Fantasy football implications

The back-to-back missed practices could have been out of an abundance of caution, and his limited session on Friday could be a sign that Meyers is prepared to take the field on Sunday. Meyers feels like a safe bet to play against the Ravens, and he presents some intriguing WR3 potential in PPR formats, after posting an 18.5 PPR fantasy performance last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If Meyers is held out of action, then both Devante Parker and Nelson Agholor could see an increased target share coming their way, especially after Agholor’s strong performance last Sunday.