Gabe Davis injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Game Day Update: Davis said he will play and is expected to, per Adam Schefter.

Bills’ WR Gabe Davis, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, has said he will play vs. the Dolphins and that remains the expectation, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

The Buffalo Bills will look to continue their hot start to the season with a much-anticipated matchup with the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Buffalo continues to monitor the status of wide receiver Gabe Davis, who was held out of the team’s Week 2 game with an ankle injury. Davis is listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s game according to this week’s injury report.

Buffalo did not practice on Wednesday coming off the short week. Davis was a limited participant in both Thursday and Friday’s practices. When asked by Matt Parino of Syracuse.com about his chance of playing Sunday, Davis responded “100 percent.” Davis further added, “It’s been feeling good, real good. I was out there running today and it felt good. So, excited it’s progressing and getting better.”

Fantasy football implications

If Davis is good to go for Week 3’s matchup with the Dolphins then fantasy managers should look forward to him picking up where he left off. The Bills receiver caught 4-of-5 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in the season opener versus the Los Angeles Rams, and he figures to be a prominent part of a high-scoring offense that leads the NFL with 36.0 points scored per game. If Davis is unable to suit up, Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder could stand to benefit from seeing more targets come their way in a pass-happy offense.