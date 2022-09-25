Dawson Knox injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

As the Buffalo Bills prepare to face the undefeated Miami Dolphins in Week 3, the team continues to monitor the status of tight end Dawson Knox. The veteran tight end is officially listed as questionable according to this week’s injury report, as he continues to nurse a foot injury that occurred in Week 2’s win against the Tennesee Titans.

The Bills did not practice on Wednesday as they came off the short week from Monday Night Football. Knox logged limited practice sessions for both Thursday and Friday. Head coach Sean McDermott did not go into detail regarding how much practice Knox would get, commenting earlier in the week that he expects him “out there in some way, shape or form.”

Fantasy football implications

After not being featured too prominently in the Bills’ Week 1 win, Knox finished with an 8.1 PPR fantasy performance in Week 2 with four catches for 41 receiving yards. Week 3 could become a high-scoring affair against the Dolphins offense, potentially benefiting multiple fantasy players including the likes of Knox. If Knox were held out of Sunday’s action, Tommy Sweeney and Quintin Morris could battle for the share of targets in his absence.