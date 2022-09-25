Hayden Hurst injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst has a groin injury that started bothering him during practice this week. It was first reported on Wednesday, when he was a limited participant in practice. Hurst was able to practice in full on Thursday, before another limited session on Friday. He is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

It’s still not clear whether or not Hurst will play this week. Though, it’s encouraging that he was able to practice all week, even in a limited role.

Fantasy football implications

Hurst has 10 catches on 15 targets for a total of 70 yards through two games. He’s a decent middle tier option among tight ends, and the Bengals have a favorable matchup against the Jets this week. If you’re planning on Hurst as a starter in your fantasy football lineups this weekend, you’ll have to double check the news Sunday morning. The Bengals play at 1 p.m. ET, which gives fantasy managers times to make adjustments.

If Hurst can’t play, Mitchell Wilcox would fill the void.