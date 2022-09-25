Corey Davis injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

The week started off perfectly normal for New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis. He was out there on the field practicing with the team on Wednesday, but on Thursday, Davis showed up on the injury report with a knee issue. The good news is that he was still able to practice both Thursday and Friday, in a limited role. Davis is officially listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy football implications

Davis managed to catch two passes on four targets last week, turning those into 83 yards and a touchdown. The week before that he caught six passes on 10 targets for 77 yards, and he leads the team in receiving yards through two games.

This week presents a tougher matchup for the Jets. Still, Davis is a decent option to round out a fantasy football lineup, and the arrow is certainly trending toward him playing. If Davis ends up sitting out this week, Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson would be featured even more in the passing game.