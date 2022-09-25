TJ Hockenson injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Game day Update: Hockenson has been dealing with a hip injury but will play on Sunday, per Tom Pelissero.

#Lions RB D’Andre Swift (ankle), TE T.J. Hockenson (hip), C Frank Ragnow (foot) and DE Aidan Hutchinson (thigh) – all listed as questionable – will play today at Minnesota, per sources.



Expect a bigger role for Swift, who had seven touches last week for 87 yards and a TD. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 25, 2022

Detroit Lions tight end TJ Hockenson has been battling through a hip injury this week. How or when he suffered the injury isn’t clear, but he’s officially listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The good news is that Hockenson was still able to practice all week, working in a limited role each day. That would point to him suiting up this week, but you’ll have to keep an eye on the news leading up to Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football implications

Hockenson is second on the team with 14 targets. He’s caught seven of those for a total of 64 yards through two games, but he has yet to find the end zone. The Vikings are an attractive matchup for Hockenson and the Lions. Minnesota has allowed 149 yards to opposing tight ends so far this season, fourth most in the NFL.

If Hockenson can’t play, Brock Wright would fill in for most of his snaps. However, the most likely beneficiary from a fantasy perspective could be wideout DJ Chark, currently third on the team in targets.