D’Andre Swift injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Game Day Update: Swift was dealing with an ankle injury last week and will play today. He is also expected to get back to his normal workload, per Tom Pelissero.

After a day off from practice on Wednesday, D’Andre Swift returned to practice on Thursday and Friday. Though he was limited both days, the Detroit Lions running back seems likely to play this week. Head coach Dan Campbell sounded an optimistic note about Swift in the middle of the week too, pointing out that Swift felt better from the ankle injury he was dealing with last week. He’s officially listed as questionable.

The Lions are on the road against the Minnesota Vikings with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

As expected, Swift has quickly established himself as a No. 1 running back for fantasy football lineups. He’s scored in both games so far this season, rolling up 200 rushing yards and 62 receiving yards in the process. Swift and the Lions have an enticing matchup against their fellow NFC North team this week.

If anything changes and Swift can’t go, the Lions would be leaning on Jamaal Williams. Already a decent option for a Flex spot, Williams would be worth a start in fantasy if Swift sits.