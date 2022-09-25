Leonard Fournette injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Game Day Update: Fournette is questionable with a hamstring injury but is expected to play today, per Ian Rapoport.

Leonard Fournette is listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back did manage to practice all three days this week, getting in work as a limited participant. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury, the same issue that was bothering in the lead up to last week’s game.

The Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the late afternoon slot.

Fantasy football implications

If this all sounds vaguely familiar, that’s because it was the exact same situation with Fournette last week. He practiced in a limited role all three days before ending up with a questionable designation, but he still managed to play. In that game, against the Saints, he carried the ball 24 times, but managed just 65 yards against a stout New Orleans defense.

Things look a little better for Fournette this week against a Packers defense that’s given up 284 rushing yards, third most in the NFL, in just two games this season. If Fournette can’t play, the Bucs would lean on Rachaad White.