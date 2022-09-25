Russell Gage injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Game Day Update: Gage is questionable with a hamstring injury but is expected to play today, per Ian Rapoport.

#Bucs WRs Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) & RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) are all listed as questionable and all expected to play today, source said. There is less optimism for WR Julio Jones (knee), who will test his injury in pregame to see if he can go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be hurting for wide receiver help this weekend when they take on the Green Bay Packers. Russell Gage joins a crowded group of wideouts on the injury report this week with a questionable designation thanks to an ongoing hamstring issue. What’s especially concerning about Gage’s status is that after limited practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, he did not participate in practice on Friday.

You’ll have to keep a close eye on the Bucs’ receiver situation headed into their 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Despite the nagging injury, Gage has managed to play in both games so far this season, catching seven passes on eight targets for 41 yards.

The Bucs will be without Mike Evans, suspended, and Chris Godwin, injured, this week. Normally, that would set up Gage and Julio Jones as their leading receivers, but both players are dealing with injuries. If Gage can’t play, Breshad Perriman, who’s also questionable this week, could see an increased role.