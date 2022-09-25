Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts season is not off to a good start. It seems the team, in fact, acquired Matt Rain rather than the Matty Ice that they were hoping for. The Colts tied the Houston Texans in the first week of the season and then took the 24-0 shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. Star wide receiver Michael Pittman missed last week’s game and should bring a much-needed spark to their Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman had a great start to the season before missing last week. He was targeted 13 times and caught nine of them for 121 yards and a touchdown. In his first game with a new quarterback, there isn't much more than you wanted to see out of him. When he didn't play in Week 2, the team couldn't score any points, so it shows how important he is to the offense, giving Ryan a reliable target.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Pittman is expected to play without limitation after only being sidelined a week. With this news, you should trust him against the Chiefs' defense. The Colts are expected to be playing from behind, which should have them leaning on the passing game. He should see the most targets even if he has a tough matchup. Start him.