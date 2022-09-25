Breshad Perriman injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Game Day Update: Perriman is questionable with a knee injury, but is expected to play, per Ian Rapoport.

#Bucs WRs Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) & RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) are all listed as questionable and all expected to play today, source said. There is less optimism for WR Julio Jones (knee), who will test his injury in pregame to see if he can go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to be digging deep into the depth chart at wide receiver this week. A rash of injuries and a suspension for Mike Evans puts the spotlight on Breshad Perriman. However, Perriman is also dealing with an injury, a knee issue, and is listed as questionable this week. Perriman did practice all three days this week, in a limited role, but of all the injured receivers in Tampa Bay, he’s the most likely to play.

The Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Kickoff time is 4:25 p.m. ET, just to add one more element of confusion for fantasy football lineup decisions.

Fantasy football implications

Perriman, Julio Jones and Russell Gage are all questionable this week. Gage seems more likely to play than Jones, who’ll be a game-time decision. Perriman is the healthiest of the bunch, and could see a decent volume of looks in the passing game this week. That gives him some appeal in fantasy. The team signed Cole Beasley to the practice squad this week, in case they need help on Sunday, but he would not be worth fantasy consideration.