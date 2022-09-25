Julio Jones injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Game Day Update: Jones is dealing with a knee injury and will see how he feels pregame to see if he can go today, per Ian Rapoport.

#Bucs WRs Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) & RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) are all listed as questionable and all expected to play today, source said. There is less optimism for WR Julio Jones (knee), who will test his injury in pregame to see if he can go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

Despite being listed as questionable on the official injury report and having been a limited participant in practice all week, the noise around Julio Jones does not point to an optimistic outlook for this Sunday. Jones is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of action last week. His “limited” work in practice seemed to be mostly limited to working with a trainer on the sidelines. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that Jones would be a game-time decision.

The Bucs host the Green Bay Packers with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Tampa Bay is going to be hurting for receivers this week with Mike Jones and Chris Godwin both out. Typically, it would be Jones and Russell Gage filling the void, but Gage is dealing with an injury himself. Breshad Perriman could see an increased workload too, but it’s worth noting that he’s questionable too. The team signed Cole Beasley to their practice squad this week in an effort to bolster their receivers.

If Jones is out, Gage and Perriman would be worth fantasy consideration, assuming they play. Don’t bother with Beasley.