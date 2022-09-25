Keenan Allen injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

The Los Angeles Chargers could be forced to wait another week to get wide receiver Keenan Allen back on the field. He missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, and is listed as questionable on the official injury report this week. Allen did get in limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but he was not practicing on Friday. Head coach Brandon Staley said that Allen would be a game-time decision.

The Chargers are at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football implications

It’s probably wise to seek other options beyond Allen this week. Not only is there his injury to consider, there’s the fact that the Chargers could be without quarterback Justin Herbert this week as he works through a rib injury. Chase Daniels is the backup signal caller.

Without Allen, Mike Williams would once again be the Chargers’ top option among receivers with Josh Palmer working as the No. 2. Running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Gerald Everett both matched Williams’ 10 targets last week with Allen sidelined, adding to their fantasy appeal this week.