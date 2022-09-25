Justin Herbert injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Game Day Update: Herbert is trying to play through the pain of his fractured rib cartilage. He was doubtful as of Friday but is making a push to play, per Mike Garafolo.

Not surprisingly, Justin Herbert is making a push to play through the pain. He’s a very competitive dude and doesn’t want to miss a game. He threw some yesterday and felt better but not all the way there. The #Chargers will see how he feels later today. https://t.co/dF36Wk9SV7 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 25, 2022

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has the designation of being the NFL’s most-watched injury situation for Week 3. Herbert suffered a painful rib injury last week against the Chiefs, fractured rib cartilage to be specific. He was able to get in limited work at practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he sat out Friday’s session while backup Chase Daniel worked with the first team. Herbert is officially listed as questionable, and we might not get word on whether or not he’ll suit up until Sunday morning.

The Chargers host the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. Kickoff is Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

The arrow is certainly pointing in the wrong direction for Herbert to play this week, and since it’s only Week 3, it probably wouldn’t be wise for the Chargers to risk it with so much season left to play. Even if he does play, the injury is going to make it hard to throw.

Daniel probably isn’t worth a spot in fantasy lineups, except for maybe superflex leagues or if you’re absolutely desperate.