Josh Jacobs injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Game Day Update: Jacobs didn’t initially travel with the team but joined the Raiders in Nashville on Saturday. He is still questionable, per Tom Pelissero.

UPDATE: Jacobs joined the team in Nashville on Saturday, which bodes well for his Sunday status.

Fantasy football implications

Just because he didn’t fly with everyone else doesn’t mean he won’t get there. That could have been a precautionary measure. Still, it’s hard to see it as a good sign for his status this week. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, so you’ll at least have a little time to adjust fantasy football lineups if anything changes.

Without Jacobs, the Raiders would turn to Brandon Bolden and rookie Zamir White. Because Jacobs has dominated the work out of the backfield so far this season, it’s not exactly clear who would fill his shoes. Bolden’s done work as a pass catching specialist, so the Raiders could give White some of Jacobs’ rushing attempts.