James Conner injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Game Day Update: Conner is dealing with an ankle injury, and it will test his injury during warm-ups. He is expected to play, per Adam Schefter.

Cardinals’ RB James Conner, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, will test it pre-game but is tracking to play vs. the Rams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

If you’re waiting to see what’s up with James Conner this week, you’re going to have to wait until Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals running back who’s dealing with an ankle injury is going to be a game-time decision this week.

Conner left last week’s game against the Raiders in the third quarter with the injury and did not return. He’s officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. After missing Wednesday’s practice, he was able to get in some limited work over the next two days.

Fantasy football implications

It’s a tough spot for fantasy football managers. The Cardinals play the Los Angeles Rams this week with a late afternoon kickoff, which could make lineup decisions harder if the team take a decision down to the wire.

If Conner doesn’t play, Darrell Williams would have an edge in the backfield, but he would probably be splitting time with Eno Benjamin. The Rams defense is a tough opponent too, which is something to consider if Conner does play but ends up on a snap count to protect his ankle.