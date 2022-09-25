Alvin Kamara injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Game day update: Alvin Kamara is expected to play on Sunday against the Panthers, according to Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. Mark Ingram returns to his backup role.

After he missed Week 2’s game with a rib injury, the New Orleans Saints have a good chance of welcoming Alvin Kamara back into the fold this week. Kamara practiced all week, albeit in a limited role, and he is officially listed as questionable on the weekly injury report. Still, at least one long time beat writer following the team sounded optimistic about the running back’s availability this week.

The Saints are on the road to play the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

As with any player listed as questionable, you will definitely want to keep an eye on the news Sunday morning. But with the arrow pointing up for Kamara, he should be safe to slot back into your fantasy football lineups this week.

Mark Ingram is Kamara’s backup in New Orleans. If Kamara does end up sitting this week, Ingram is step down in terms of fantasy appeal.