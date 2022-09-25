KJ Hamler injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

The Denver Broncos haven’t seen much from wide receiver KJ Hamler over the last two seasons, but that could change this week. Hamler was held out of last week’s game with knee and hip injuries. He’s dealing with the same issues this week, but he was a full participant at practice on Friday, after two days of limited work. Hamler is officially listed as questionable this week.

The Broncos play at home against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night this week.

Fantasy football implications

Hamler missed most of last season after tearing his ACL in the first month. He made his return in Week 1 this year, failing to catch his lone target. As the Broncos third receiver, he’s typically not going to be a regular for fantasy football lineups. However, that could change because of injuries.

Jerry Jeudy is questionable to play too, and if he were to sit, that could translate to more looks for Hamler. This isn’t a great week, though, for any of Denver’s wide receivers up against a difficult Niners defense.