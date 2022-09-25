Taysom Hill injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Game day update: The Saints do not expect to have Taysom Hill due to his rib injury, per Ian Rapoport. Juwan Johnson will see a bump in work at tight end, and we won’t see Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram lose work to Hill’s utility role.

Taysom Hill, the New Orleans Saints offensive jack of all trades, is dealing with a rib injury this week, ahead of an early Sunday afternoon tilt with the Carolina Panthers. Hill is listed as questionable on the official injury report. He was able to practice in a limited role for all three sessions this week. However, reports from practice indicated that Hill was “extremely limited” during Friday’s session.

Fantasy football implications

That makes it hard to bank on Hill suiting up this week. Of course, Hill is already a difficult decision for fantasy football lineups. He doesn’t get a lot of touches in New Orleans’ offense, but he’s capable of breaking out on a play or two. Last week, he had just 14 yards total, but the week before that he posted 81 rushing yards and a touchdown doing some wildcat work in the offense.

Alvin Kamara, who’s also questionable this week, could benefit from a few more touches if Hill can’t play. Though with Hill’s unique role in the offense, there’s not really a true backup for him.