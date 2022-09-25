Jerry Jeudy injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Game Day Update: Jeudy is dealing with a rib and shoulder injury but is on track to play and will test it out during warm-ups, per Adam Schefter.

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, listed as questionable for Sunday night due to a rib and shoulder injury, is on track to play vs. 49ers but wants to see how it feels in pre-game warmups, per source. Broncos CB Patrick Surtain, questionable due to a shoulder injury, is expected to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was forced out of the game early last week when the Denver Broncos played the Texans. Jeudy left with a shoulder injury, and he’s on the injury report this week with the same shoulder issue as well as a rib injury. Jeudy did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday of this week, but he did return for limited work on Friday. He’s listed as questionable for a Sunday night game at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy football implications

Though he’s still listed as questionable, Jeudy is trending toward playing, according to at least one of the team’s regular beat reporters. It’s still a situation you’ll want to keep an eye on heading into Sunday, just to be sure.

If Jeudy can’t play, or ends up limited in what he can do because of his injury, Courtland Sutton in line for an increased role. Last week, Sutton lead the team with 122 yards on seven catches.

If Jeudy plays, he’s still worth a spot in your lineup, just be aware that the Niners don’t present an easy matchup.