Jerry Jeudy injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

Jerry Jeudy is dealing with rib and shoulder injuries for Week 3. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) leaves the field in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Game Day Update: Jeudy is dealing with a rib and shoulder injury but is on track to play and will test it out during warm-ups, per Adam Schefter.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was forced out of the game early last week when the Denver Broncos played the Texans. Jeudy left with a shoulder injury, and he’s on the injury report this week with the same shoulder issue as well as a rib injury. Jeudy did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday of this week, but he did return for limited work on Friday. He’s listed as questionable for a Sunday night game at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy football implications

Though he’s still listed as questionable, Jeudy is trending toward playing, according to at least one of the team’s regular beat reporters. It’s still a situation you’ll want to keep an eye on heading into Sunday, just to be sure.

If Jeudy can’t play, or ends up limited in what he can do because of his injury, Courtland Sutton in line for an increased role. Last week, Sutton lead the team with 122 yards on seven catches.

If Jeudy plays, he’s still worth a spot in your lineup, just be aware that the Niners don’t present an easy matchup.

