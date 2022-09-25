James Conner start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Rams in a key early-season NFC West showdown, and they’re going to be left waiting until game day to find out if running back James Conner will be available. Conner left the team’s Week 2 game against the Raiders in the third quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin replaced him with a fairly even split of snaps the rest of the game.

Conner sat out Wednesday’s practice, and then was limited on Thursday or Friday before being listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

Week 3 presents a tough matchup for Conner and the rest of the Cardinals backfield. The Rams defensive front is stout and is the second best defense against running backs in fantasy football through two weeks. Conner would be an RB2 based on volume if healthy, but the injury designation likely means even if he plays it would be on a somewhat limited snap count.

Start or sit in Week 3?

If we get word from Rapoport or Schefter that Conner is expected to play, he’s worth a flex or RB2 spot in your lineup with slightly lowered expectations. If the national reports aren’t sure or leaning doubtful, you’ll want to sit him.