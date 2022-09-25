Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has been removed from the injury report and is expected to be available to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. If you’re planning on playing Lazard in fantasy this week, here’s what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

Lazard sat out practice on Thursday to rest but was back on Friday, and will need to fill a lot of gaps in a thinned-out Packers wide receiving corps. He missed Week 1 with an ankle injury, and brought in two receptions for 13 yards in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

Start or sit in Week 3?

As one of Aaron Rodgers’ only remaining wide receivers from 2021 and with several other WRs listed as questionable or out, Lazard can expect to be a pillar of the Packers’ offense against the Bucs on Sunday. He’s a good choice to start as he will likely see the most targets of any WR on Green Bay’s roster.